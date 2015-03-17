Top Stories: Israeli Election; Leaving The NFL For Safety Reasons
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Israel's Election: Netanyahu Seeks Fourth Term.
-- 49ers Linebacker Quits After 1 Season, Citing Safety Concerns.
And here are more early headlines:
Rescue Teams Start Arriving In Cyclone-Hit Vanuatu. ( AP)
Irish Leader To Meet Obama, Discuss Immigration. ( Irish Times)
Britain's Prince Charles And Wife Camilla Visit Washington. ( USA Today)
Nigeria Says It Retakes Town From Boko Haram Militants. ( BBC)
U.N. Peacekeepers May Be Cut Back In Darfur Amid Charges Of Mismanagement. ( Reuters)
Singaporean Statesman Lee Kuan Yew In Worsening Health. ( Wall Street Journal)
MLB Commissioner Asked To Review Pete Rose's Ban. ( Yahoo! Sports)
Nome, Alaska Prepares For Iditarod Victor. ( Alaska Dispatch News)
Scientists Study Why Penguins Waddle. ( BBC)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.