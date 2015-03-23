Top Stories: Cruz Runs For President; Supreme Court On Free Speech

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Republican Thorn Ted Cruz Announces Run For President.

-- Is A Confederate Flag License Plate Free Speech?

-- Police To Release Findings Of Probe Into Rape Claims Made In 'Rolling Stone'.

And here are more early headlines:

Doctors Without Borders Claims World, U.N. Ignored Early Ebola Crisis. ( BBC)

NATO Chief Urges Weapons For Ukraine, Says Russia Arming Rebels. ( VOA)

Founder Of Modern Singapore, Lee Kuan Yew, Dies. ( AP)

U.N. Warns Yemen Tipping Into Civil War. ( CNN)

Oso Residents Mark First Anniversary Of Washington State Landslide. ( KPLU)

U.S. Gas Prices Fall, Oil Prices Decline In Latest Survey. ( Bloomberg)

Oil Refinery Workers On West Coast To Vote On Contract This Week. ( Reuters)

North Korean Fire At Border Creeps Into South Korea. ( Yonhap)

Need To Cheat On A Test? Answers Sent By Paper Planes. ( Telegraph)

