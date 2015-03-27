Top Stories: More On Crash Co-Pilot; Reid Won't Seek Re-Election
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Report: Germanwings Co-Pilot Treated For Depression.
-- Sen. Harry Reid Says He Won't Seek Re-Election.
-- Amazingly, Congress Actually Got Something Done.
And here are more early headlines:
Senate Passes Budget Blueprint On Party Line Vote. ( USA Today)
Major Power Outage In Amsterdam; Schiphol Airport Flights Cancelled. ( AP)
Astronaut Scott Kelly To Begin Year's Stay In Space. ( Space.com)
Ind. Gov. Authorizes Needle Exchange For Limited Time. ( Indianapolis Star)
Sierra Leone Puts Off School Reopening By 2 Weeks In Ebola Precaution. ( VOA)
College Basketball Star And Wordsmith Has Cute, Embarrassing Moment. ( Washington Post)
