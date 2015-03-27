Top Stories: More On Crash Co-Pilot; Reid Won't Seek Re-Election

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Report: Germanwings Co-Pilot Treated For Depression.

-- Sen. Harry Reid Says He Won't Seek Re-Election.

-- Amazingly, Congress Actually Got Something Done.

Senate Passes Budget Blueprint On Party Line Vote. ( USA Today)

Major Power Outage In Amsterdam; Schiphol Airport Flights Cancelled. ( AP)

Astronaut Scott Kelly To Begin Year's Stay In Space. ( Space.com)

Ind. Gov. Authorizes Needle Exchange For Limited Time. ( Indianapolis Star)

Sierra Leone Puts Off School Reopening By 2 Weeks In Ebola Precaution. ( VOA)

College Basketball Star And Wordsmith Has Cute, Embarrassing Moment. ( Washington Post)

