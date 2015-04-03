© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: More On European Crash; Deadly Kenyan Attack Ends

By Korva Coleman
Published April 3, 2015 at 8:37 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Germanwings Co-Pilot Accelerated Toward Crash, Officials Say.

-- Kenya Copes With Deadliest Attack Since 1998 Bombing.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Visits Utah, Meets Mormon Church Officials. ( Deseret News)

Bergdahl Faces July Hearing Over Desertion Charge. ( Washington Post)

3 Workers Missing From Burned Mexican Oil Rig In Gulf. ( U.S. & World Report)

New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival Canceled After Last Year's Violence. ( WMUR)

Isolated Bird Flu Found In Minn., South Dakota Turkey Flocks.( AP)

Lyrics For "American Pie" To Be Sold This Month. ( Bloomberg)

Brief Lunar Eclipse Tomorrow, But The Best Viewing Is In The West. ( Sky & Telescope)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
