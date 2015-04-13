Top Stories: Novelist Günter Grass Dies; China Limits Shenzhen Travelers

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Günter Grass, Nobel-Winning Author Of 'The Tin Drum', Dies At 87.

-- China Restricts Travel By Shenzhen Residents To Hong Kong.

U.S. Concerned About Saudi Goals In Yemen Bombing Effort. ( U.S. News & World Report)

Kerry Defends Tentative Nuclear Accord With Iran. ( Reuters)

Russian, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Meet Today In Berlin. ( Deutsche Welle)

Fla. Republican Senator Rubio To Announce Presidential Bid. ( Washington Post)

ISIS Claims Control Of Iraq's Biggest Oil Refinery After Attack. ( CNN)

Sudanese Opposition Parties Boycotting Today's National Vote. ( VOA)

At Least 15 Dead As Wildfires Burn In Siberia. ( AP)

CBS Names Replacement For Retiring "Face The Nation" Host Schieffer. ( Politico)

SpaceX Launch Today Will Carry Espresso Maker To Space Station. ( Phys.Org)

French "Spiderman" Scales Outside Of Dubai Skyscraper. ( Emirates 24/7)

