Top Stories: Novelist Günter Grass Dies; China Limits Shenzhen Travelers
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Günter Grass, Nobel-Winning Author Of 'The Tin Drum', Dies At 87.
-- China Restricts Travel By Shenzhen Residents To Hong Kong.
And here are more early headlines:
U.S. Concerned About Saudi Goals In Yemen Bombing Effort. ( U.S. News & World Report)
Kerry Defends Tentative Nuclear Accord With Iran. ( Reuters)
Russian, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Meet Today In Berlin. ( Deutsche Welle)
Fla. Republican Senator Rubio To Announce Presidential Bid. ( Washington Post)
ISIS Claims Control Of Iraq's Biggest Oil Refinery After Attack. ( CNN)
Sudanese Opposition Parties Boycotting Today's National Vote. ( VOA)
At Least 15 Dead As Wildfires Burn In Siberia. ( AP)
CBS Names Replacement For Retiring "Face The Nation" Host Schieffer. ( Politico)
SpaceX Launch Today Will Carry Espresso Maker To Space Station. ( Phys.Org)
French "Spiderman" Scales Outside Of Dubai Skyscraper. ( Emirates 24/7)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.