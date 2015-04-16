Top Stories: Wider Search For Missing Jet; Calls To Raise Sunken Ferry
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Ocean Search Area For Lost Malaysian Airliner Is Set To Double.
-- South Korean President Promises To Raise Sewol Ferry, One Year After Tragedy.
And here are more early headlines:
Fast Food Workers Demonstrate In U.S. For $15 Hourly Wage. ( USA Today)
Valuable Art Stolen From Property Of Late Simpsons' Producer. ( Los Angeles Times)
West Coast Sardine Fishing Called Off After Fish Numbers Plunge. ( Seattle Times)
Dog Flu Affecting Hundreds Of Canines In Upper Midwest. ( Wausau Daily Herald)
Beech-Nut Recalling Certain Baby Food Jars With Possible Glass. ( USDA)
Only Dalai Lama Can Decide If He'll Reincarnate, Says Buddhist Official. ( Reuters)
