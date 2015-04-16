Top Stories: Wider Search For Missing Jet; Calls To Raise Sunken Ferry

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ocean Search Area For Lost Malaysian Airliner Is Set To Double.

-- South Korean President Promises To Raise Sewol Ferry, One Year After Tragedy.



And here are more early headlines:

Fast Food Workers Demonstrate In U.S. For $15 Hourly Wage. ( USA Today)

Valuable Art Stolen From Property Of Late Simpsons' Producer. ( Los Angeles Times)

West Coast Sardine Fishing Called Off After Fish Numbers Plunge. ( Seattle Times)

Dog Flu Affecting Hundreds Of Canines In Upper Midwest. ( Wausau Daily Herald)

Beech-Nut Recalling Certain Baby Food Jars With Possible Glass. ( USDA)

Only Dalai Lama Can Decide If He'll Reincarnate, Says Buddhist Official. ( Reuters)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.