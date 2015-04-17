Top Stories: Ex-IMF Chief Arrested; Space Station Espresso
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Former IMF Head Rato Is Arrested For Tax Fraud In Spain.
-- Espresso In Orbit: SpaceX Craft Brings Coffee Machine To Space Station.
And here are more early headlines:
Ohio Man, Allegedly Trained In Syria, Faces Terror Charges. ( New York Times)
Obama Signs Bill Changing Medicare Payments To Doctors. ( AP)
Video Of Syria Chlorine Gas Attack Upsets U.N. Security Council Members. ( BBC)
Pope Francis May Visit Cuba Along With U.S. This Fall. ( USA Today)
Tenn. Lawmakers Won't Make The Bible The Official State Book. ( Tennessean)
Migrants Seek Shelter From Mobs In South Africa. ( CNN)
Second Alabama Death Row Prisoner Freed This Month. ( AL.com)
Jakarta Traffic Jams Are The Worst Globally, Beating New York. ( Reuters)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.