Top Stories: Ex-IMF Chief Arrested; Space Station Espresso

-- Former IMF Head Rato Is Arrested For Tax Fraud In Spain.

-- Espresso In Orbit: SpaceX Craft Brings Coffee Machine To Space Station.

Ohio Man, Allegedly Trained In Syria, Faces Terror Charges. ( New York Times)

Obama Signs Bill Changing Medicare Payments To Doctors. ( AP)

Video Of Syria Chlorine Gas Attack Upsets U.N. Security Council Members. ( BBC)

Pope Francis May Visit Cuba Along With U.S. This Fall. ( USA Today)

Tenn. Lawmakers Won't Make The Bible The Official State Book. ( Tennessean)

Migrants Seek Shelter From Mobs In South Africa. ( CNN)

Second Alabama Death Row Prisoner Freed This Month. ( AL.com)

Jakarta Traffic Jams Are The Worst Globally, Beating New York. ( Reuters)

