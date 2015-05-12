Top Stories: New Nepal Quake; Verizon To Purchase AOL
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Another Powerful Earthquake Strikes Nepal.
-- Verizon Inks $4.4 Billion Agreement To Buy AOL.
-- Obama's Presidential Library Will Be In Chicago, Foundation Announces.
And here are more early headlines:
Senate To Take Test Vote On Presidential Fast Track Trade Authority. ( USA Today)
Greek Official Warns Of Cash Crisis In 2 Weeks. ( BBC)
Burundians Defy Warnings, Protest President's Decision To Run. ( VOA)
New Strain Of Bird Flu Found In Backyard Indiana Flock. ( Reuters)
French Right-Wing Leader Jean Le Pen To Set Up New Political Group. ( Telegraph)
Strong Tropical Storm Begins To Strike Southern Japanese Islands. ( Weather.com)
Former U.N. Ambassador Young Resting After Cement Truck Falls On Car. ( Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Baby Kangaroo, 4 Goats Stolen From Wisconsin Zoo. ( Post Courier)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.