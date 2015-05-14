Top Stories: Latest On Amtrak Crash; Tsarnaev Jury Deliberates
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Positive Train Control: The Tech That Could've Prevented Amtrak Derailment.
-- Jurors In Boston Bombing Trial Deliberate On Sentence For Second Day.
And here are more early headlines:
House Passes Bill Outlawing Most Abortions After 20 Weeks. ( New York Times)
After Coup Declaration In Burundi, Rival Troops Battle Each Other. ( BBC)
American Killed In Kabul As Gunmen Storm Afghan Guesthouse. ( AP)
At Least 72 Perish In Philippines Shoe Factory Fire. ( Telegraph)
Pakistan Holds Funeral For 45 Ismaili Shias Killed On Bus. ( BBC)
Nick Fradiani Wins American Idol On Next-To-Last Season. ( Hollywood Reporter)
Billboards In Tehran Now Feature Copies Of Famous Art Works. ( Independent)
You Can't Wear Strange Costumes On Beijing's Subways. ( South China Morning Post)
