Italian Bakery Confuses Birthday Cake Order

Published May 25, 2015 at 7:01 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. A little girl in Italy was celebrating her ninth birthday and she wanted a My Little Pony cake. When her parents ordered it from a pastry shop there in Sicily, they were misheard. Instead of a bright, pink pony with a flowing blue mane, Evelina got a bouffant-haired singer in a glittery jacket - Little Tony. The Elvis doppelganger was a singer in the 1960s, and little Evelina had never heard of him. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

