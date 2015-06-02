Top Stories: Chinese Cruise Ship Overturns; TSA Acting Chief Reassigned

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Head Of TSA Reassigned, After Tests Reveal Security Failures.

-- Cruise Ship Capsizes In China, Leaving Hundreds Unaccounted For.

And here are our early headlines:

House Panel Holds Hearing On Amtrak Crash. ( Reuters)

2 Long-Delayed Medal Of Honor Awards to Be Given Today. ( Washington Post)

Trio Of Tsarnaev Friends To Be Sentenced For Aiding Bomber. ( Boston Globe)

Canadian Court Rules Tobacco Companies Must Pay Billions To Smokers. ( CBC)

2 Named Storms Swirl West Of Mexico In Pacific. ()

International Summit In Paris Reviews How To Counter ISIS. ( BBC)

ISIS Forcing Men In Mosul, Iraq To Grow Beards Or Face Punishment. ( International Business Times)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.