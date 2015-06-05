Top Stories: Job Creation Increases In May; China Dismisses Hacking Charge
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- China Says U.S. Allegations That It Was Behind Cyberattack Are 'Irresponsible'.
-- Economy Beats Expectations, Adding 280K New Jobs In May.
And here are more early headlines:
Greece Will Miss Debt Repayment As It Struggles With Creditor Talks. ( Bloomberg)
4th Death Reported In South Korea's MERS Outbreak. ( Time)
Tornadoes Touch Down In Central, Northern Colorado. ( KUSA-TV)
Federal Judge Overturns Guam's Same Sex Marriage Ban. ( AP)
Ghana In Mourning After Dozens Killed In Gas Explosion. ( AllAfrica.com)
House Lawmakers Defeat Effort Lifting Travel Restrictions To Cuba. ( The Hill)
California Senate Passes An Assisted Suicide Bill. ( Sacramento Bee)
Fake Oregon Orca Intended To Scare Sea Lions Fails To Float. ( Oregonian)
