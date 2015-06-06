Fresh Air Weekend: Carey Mulligan, The Apple Watch, A Neurosurgeon's Memoir

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Actress Carey Mulligan Stands Out Amid The 'Madding Crowd':The English actress has been nominated for a Tony Award for her role in the Broadway revival of Skylight. She also stars in the film adaptation of the Thomas Hardy novel Far From the Madding Crowd.

Apple's Watch: A Timepiece Designed To Give You Back Your Time:Apple's newest product is a screen on your wrist, with its own operating system and software. Tech correspondent Alexis Madrigal calls the Apple Watch "a powerful extension of what your phone can do."

A Neurosurgeon Reflects On The 'Awe And Mystery' Of The Brain:In his memoir Do No Harm,Henry Marsh confesses to the uncertainties he's dealt with as a surgeon, revisits his triumphs and failures and reflects on the enigmas of the brain and consciousness.

