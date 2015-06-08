Video: Semi Full Of Piglets Flips In Ohio; Police Try To Corral Hundreds

About 2,200 pigs got loose on an Ohio highway Monday evening after the semitrailer carrying them from Indiana to South Carolina struck a guardrail and overturned, the Dayton Daily News reports.

About 300 to 400 of the piglets were killed in the crash in Xenia Township, Ohio, the Daily News reports, and a passenger had minor injuries. Authorities spent hours afterward attempting to round up the squealing livestock.

Dean Fox, the Xenia Township fire chief, told the Daily News that some pigs had escaped into the nearby woods:

"Probably we'll never get a hold of them. ... We'll try as hard as we can, but we probably won't retrieve them all. I can't say what will happen to the pigs. If somebody finds a pig and wants to turn it in, call the local law enforcement and we'll try to take care of it."

