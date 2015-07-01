© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Greece Crisis Latest; Top Female Toyota Leader Quits

By Korva Coleman
Published July 1, 2015 at 8:49 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Greece Signals It May Accept Terms Of Bailout - With Some Conditions.

-- Toyota's Top Female Executive Resigns After Arrest.

-- White House Lifts Decades-Old Photo Ban On Public Tours.

And here are more early headlines:

Several Egyptian Soldiers Killed In Militant Assault On Sinai Outposts. ( AP)

Obama To Discuss Affordable Care Act In Tennessee Visit Today. ( WSMV)

Russia Cuts Gas Supplies To Ukraine After Talks Fail. ( Bloomberg)

At Least 142 Dead In Indonesia Crash. ( New York Times)

Another Black Church Burns Down In The South. ( Washington Post)

European Heatwave Triggers Health Warnings. ( Telegraph)

Swift Central Washington State Wildfire Destroys Several Homes. ( KOMO)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
