Top Stories: Greece Crisis Latest; Top Female Toyota Leader Quits
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Greece Signals It May Accept Terms Of Bailout - With Some Conditions.
-- Toyota's Top Female Executive Resigns After Arrest.
-- White House Lifts Decades-Old Photo Ban On Public Tours.
And here are more early headlines:
Several Egyptian Soldiers Killed In Militant Assault On Sinai Outposts. ( AP)
Obama To Discuss Affordable Care Act In Tennessee Visit Today. ( WSMV)
Russia Cuts Gas Supplies To Ukraine After Talks Fail. ( Bloomberg)
At Least 142 Dead In Indonesia Crash. ( New York Times)
Another Black Church Burns Down In The South. ( Washington Post)
European Heatwave Triggers Health Warnings. ( Telegraph)
Swift Central Washington State Wildfire Destroys Several Homes. ( KOMO)
