Top Stories: Greece Latest; Pope Francis In South America

-- Latest On Greek Crisis: Finance Minister Resigns, As EU Leaders Meet.

-- In Ecuador, Pope Begins Three-Nation Tour.

Kerry Cools Talk Of Imminent Iran Nuclear Deal. ( Bloomberg)

Bombs Kill Dozens In Nigeria At A Mosque, Church And Restaurant. ( International Business Times)

Philippines Reports Two Cases Of Respiratory Illness, MERS. ( BBC)

South Carolina Lawmakers To Open Debate On Confederate Flag. ( The State)

Smoke From Canadian Fires Makes Washington State Hazy. ( KING-TV)

Spain's Annual "Running Of The Bulls" Begins Today. ( Bleacher Report)

Burt Shavitz Dies At 80; Founded Burt's Bees. ( Time)

