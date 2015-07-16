Top Stories: Greek Protests Over Bailout Terms; Bush 41 Injured In Fall

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- IN PHOTOS: Protests Turn Violent In Greece.

-- George H.W. Bush Falls, Breaks Bone In Neck, But Will Be Fine.

-- 'Buckyballs' Solve Century-Old Mystery About Interstellar Space.

And here are more early headlines:

Four Killed In Flooding In Indiana And Kentucky. ( NBC.com)

Jurors Deliberating Colorado Theater Shooting Case. ( Denver Post)

Japanese Lower House Passes Controversial Military Bill. ( VOA)

Several Of Yemen's Exiled Leaders Visit Major City Wracked By War. ( Reuters)

Ailing Puerto Rico Fails To Transfer Funds Ahead Of Debt Payment. ( Washington Post)

Major Hurricane Dolores Remains Off Mexico's Pacific Coast. ( NHC)

Last Day For New Zealanders to Submit New Flag Designs. ( Radio New Zealand)

