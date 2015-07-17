Top Stories: Chattanooga Latest; Germany Backs New Greek Bailout
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Shootings In Chattanooga: What We Know About The Alleged Gunman.
-- German Lawmakers Back Greek Bailout Plan.
-- A Year After MH17 Shot Down, Kremlin Rebuffs Call For Tribunal.
And here are more early headlines:
Suspected Tornado Strikes Northern Illinois Town. ( Weather.com)
Montana Reports A Second Train Derailment This Week; No Injuries. ( KFYR-TV)
Cleanup From Ruptured California Oil Pipeline Nearly Finished. ( AP)
Report: Accused FIFA Associate Reportedly In Plea Talks. ( Reuters)
Former Rep. Grimm (R-N.Y.) To Be Sentenced Today On Tax Charge. ( New York Times)
Japan Dumps Costly Stadium For 2020 Olympics, Will Start Again. ( Bloomberg)
