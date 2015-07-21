Top Stories: Texas Jail Death Probed; N.Y. Prisoner's Escape Plans

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Death Of Woman Found Hanged In Texas Jail Cell Will Be Investigated As Murder.

-- NYT: For Months, David Sweat Walked N.Y. Prison Tunnels Planning Escape.

And here are more early headlines:

Ohio Gov. John Kasich to Seek GOP Presidential Nomination. ( Wall Street Journal)

Violence Reported During Burundi Presidential Election. ( BBC)

Toshiba Executives Quit After Earnings For 6 Years Restated. ( Bloomberg)

A&P Grocery Stores Seek 2nd Bankruptcy In 5 Years. ( USA Today)

Derailed Oil Train In Montana Wasn't Speeding Before Accident. ( AP)

Houston Ship Channel Reopens After Barge Collision. ( AP)

California Seeks Huge Fine Against Water District For Alleged Diversion. ( Los Angeles Times)

British Orchestra To Let Patrons Pay What They Want At End Of Show. ( BBC)

