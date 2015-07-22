Top Stories: New Questions In Texas Jail Death; Chinese Dissident Gets Passport

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- After Four Years, Chinese Dissident Artist Ai Weiwei Gets His Passport Back.

-- Loops, Glitches Raise Questions About Dash Cam Video.

And here are more early headlines:

Critical Transportation Bill Stalls In Senate. ( Politico)

Congress To Get Briefing From Administration On Iran Nuclear Deal. ( USA Today)

Jury To Start Sentencing Phase In Colorado Theater Shooter Case. ( NBC)

Kyrgyzstan Ends Treaty With U.S. Following Diplomatic Row. ( VOA)

Burundi Counts Votes In Presidential Election That The U.S. Says Isn't Credible. ( BBC)

Armed Citizens Guarding Some Military Recruitment Centers. ( AP)

Navajo Nation Voters Loosen Language Requirements For Tribal Leaders. ( Farmington Daily Times)

Washed Out I-10 Freeway Bridge To Partially Re-Open Friday. ( KJZZ)

Scientists Believe They've Got Fragments Of World's Oldest Koran. ( Time)

