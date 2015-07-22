Top Stories: New Questions In Texas Jail Death; Chinese Dissident Gets Passport
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- After Four Years, Chinese Dissident Artist Ai Weiwei Gets His Passport Back.
-- Loops, Glitches Raise Questions About Dash Cam Video.
And here are more early headlines:
Critical Transportation Bill Stalls In Senate. ( Politico)
Congress To Get Briefing From Administration On Iran Nuclear Deal. ( USA Today)
Jury To Start Sentencing Phase In Colorado Theater Shooter Case. ( NBC)
Kyrgyzstan Ends Treaty With U.S. Following Diplomatic Row. ( VOA)
Burundi Counts Votes In Presidential Election That The U.S. Says Isn't Credible. ( BBC)
Armed Citizens Guarding Some Military Recruitment Centers. ( AP)
Navajo Nation Voters Loosen Language Requirements For Tribal Leaders. ( Farmington Daily Times)
Washed Out I-10 Freeway Bridge To Partially Re-Open Friday. ( KJZZ)
Scientists Believe They've Got Fragments Of World's Oldest Koran. ( Time)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.