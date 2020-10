Top Stories: Health Insurer Merger; Obama On Gun Control

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Obama Says His Biggest Frustration Has Been His Inability To Pass Gun Laws.



-- Report: Officials Seek Criminal Inquiry Over Clinton's Use Of Private Email.



-- Anthem To Buy Cigna, Creating Largest Health Insurer By Enrollment.



And here are more early headlines:

Defense Secretary Carter In Kurdistan Region On Unannounced Visit. ( Reuters)

Report: Afghanistan, Taliban To Hold Next Peace Talks July 30th In China. ( AP)

Thailand Indicts Military Officer, 71 Others, In Human Trafficking Cases. ( ABC)

Nigeria Poised To Mark One Year Without New Polio Cases. ( Bloomberg)

Greece, Creditors Ready To Open New Bailout Talks. ( Wall Street Journal)

Key California Highway Bridge Reopening Today After Washout. ( KPCC)

Singer Chris Brown Can't Leave Philippines After Fraud Complaint. ( AFP)

