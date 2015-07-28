Mexico's Soccer Coach Loses Job After Allegedly Punching Reporter

Mexico's soccer coach, Miguel Herrera, has been fired after allegations that he punched a TV reporter.

According to The Guardian, Herrera allegedly punched TV reporter Christian Martinoli while waiting in the TSA line at the Philadelphia airport on Monday.

The altercation came just two days after Mexico's soccer team won the Gold Cup over Jamaica. The paper reports that incoming president Decio de Maria confirmed the coach's termination at a press conference on Tuesday:

"De Maria said: 'After listening to all my colleagues, I have made the decision to take Miguel Herrera out of the national team. It is not a simple decision, but it is the correct one.

" 'Matches never finish, and as public figures we have to keep that in mind. Everyone has had an opinion, but our values have to be kept, and no one can be above the type of situation we saw on Monday at the Philadelphia airport.' "

Herrera — whose nickname is El Piojo or "the louse" — has not commented on the punch, or his termination.

Herrera was hired in 2013 — the team's fourth coach hired within two months at that point, according to The New York Times.

If you didn't watch the World Cup last year, here's a Vine of Herrera celebrating a Mexico win:

