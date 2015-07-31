Top Stories: Beijing Wins 2022 Olympics; New WikiLeaks Revelation
-- Beijing Awarded The 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
-- WikiLeaks Docs Purport To Show The U.S. Spied On Japan's Government.
Ex-Cincinnati Campus Officer Freed On Bail After Pleading Not Guilty To Murder. ( Reuters)
Congress Sends Obama Short Term Highway Bill. ( USA Today)
IMF Wants More Economic Reforms And Debt Relief For Greece. ( AP)
More Migrants Rush Channel Tunnel Trying To Reach Britain. ( Guardian)
Chad Reintroduces Death Penalty For Terrorism Offenses. ( Economic Times)
Closing Arguments In Sentencing Of Colo. Movie Theater Shooter. ( Denver Post)
Japanese Panel Says Ex-Fukushima Officials Should Be Charged. ( Kyodo)
Get Set For Tonight's Blue Moon! ( Washington Post)
