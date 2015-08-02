© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Remembering 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper, The Wrestler So Tough, He Wore A Kilt

By Arun Rath
Published August 2, 2015 at 5:26 PM EDT

ARUN RATH, HOST:

Now let's take moment to remember one of the icons of pro wrestling.

(SOUNDBITE OF WRESTLING MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: Approaching ringside from west coast Dublin, weighing 232 pounds, Rowdy Roddy Piper.

RATH: Rowdy Roddy Piper, born Roderick George Toombs. He first appeared in the ring in Canada at the age of 15. He wore a kilt - you've got to be tough to pull that off - and bagpipes played as he walked in, hence Roddy Piper.

(SOUNDBITE OF WRESTLING MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER #1: Piper with a steel chair, about to ram it.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHEERING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER #1: Oh, Hulk stopped it.

RATH: When he joined the WWE in the '80s, he was a villain, going up against Hulk Hogan, who at the time, at least, was the hero. But Piper's gift as a performer went beyond the ring. He had an interview show, "Piper's Pit." Here's Rowdy Roddy with fellow wrestler Jimmy Snuka.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "PIPER'S PIT")

ROWDY RODDY PIPER: You know what? The only thing I didn't get - I didn't get for you to climb up and out like a monkey, like you want to do. You want to be a big...

RATH: Piper's interview technique was simple - agitate the subject and get him to fight.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "PIPER'S PIT")

PIPER: Am I making fun of you? Oh, no, sir. No, sir. No, sir.

(SOUNDBITE OF COCONUT HITTING SNUKA'S HEAD)

RATH: The crowd's going wild there because Piper smashed a coconut into Snuka's head. Piper was rowdy, and he was a villain, but he was also successful and immensely popular by the time he retired to pursue acting.

(SOUNDBITE OF WRESTLING MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER #2: He's announced retirement. This is the last hurrah for Hot Rod.

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER #3: Rowdy Roddy Piper, leaving the ranks of professional wrestling following this historic event - win, lose or draw. Big smile on his face as he has a standing ovation here - 90,000 plus on their feet for the Hot Rod.

RATH: He gained new fans like me with a starring role in John Carpenter's 1988 sci-fi conspiracy thriller "They Live." If you haven't seen it, fix that tonight. You'll see the most epic fight scene in movie history, along with a beautiful moment when Piper walks into a bank with a semi-automatic.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THEY LIVE")

PIPER: (As Nada) I have come here to chew bubblegum and kick ass, and I'm all out of bubblegum.

(SOUNDBITE OF GUNSHOT)

RATH: He improvised that line. Piper eventually went back to wrestling and to "Piper's Pit," even after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2006.

(SOUNDBITE OF BAGPIPE MUSIC)

RATH: Rowdy Roddy Piper died on Friday. He was 61 years old. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

All Things Considered
Arun Rath
Beginning in October 2015, Arun Rath assumed a new role as a shared correspondent for NPR and Boston-based public broadcaster WGBH News. He is based in the WGBH newsroom and his time is divided between filing national stories for NPR and local stories for WGBH News.
See stories by Arun Rath