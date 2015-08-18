Top Stories: New Bangkok Explosion; Indonesian Plane Crash
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- A Second Explosion Hits Bangkok, As Police Track Down Suspect In First Blast.
-- Indonesian Officials Find No Survivors In Wreckage Of Downed Plane.
And here are more early headlines:
Renewed Shelling In Eastern Ukraine Kills Several. ( BBC)
Ky. Clerk Won't Have To Give Same Sex Marriage Licenses During Appeal. ( Reuters)
Man Brings Bomb In Wichita Women's Clinic That Provides Abortions. ( AP)
Report: Both Sides In Yemen May Be Responsible For War Crimes. ( Anmesty International)
South Sudanese President Won't Sign Peace Deal With Rebels. ( AFP)
Melbourne, Australia, Declared World's Best Place To Live. ( ABC Online)
