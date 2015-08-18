Top Stories: New Bangkok Explosion; Indonesian Plane Crash

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- A Second Explosion Hits Bangkok, As Police Track Down Suspect In First Blast.

-- Indonesian Officials Find No Survivors In Wreckage Of Downed Plane.

And here are more early headlines:

Renewed Shelling In Eastern Ukraine Kills Several. ( BBC)

Ky. Clerk Won't Have To Give Same Sex Marriage Licenses During Appeal. ( Reuters)

Man Brings Bomb In Wichita Women's Clinic That Provides Abortions. ( AP)

Report: Both Sides In Yemen May Be Responsible For War Crimes. ( Anmesty International)

South Sudanese President Won't Sign Peace Deal With Rebels. ( AFP)

Melbourne, Australia, Declared World's Best Place To Live. ( ABC Online)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.