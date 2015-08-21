Top Stories: Tension Between Koreas; New Greek Elections

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- As Tensions Rise, North Korea Puts Frontline Troops On 'Semi-War State'.

-- Greek Leftists Break Away From Ruling Party In Row Over Austerity.

And here are more early headlines:

After Yesterday's Big Drop, The Dow Is Down 5% For The Year. ( Time)

Navajo Leaders Say Relief Water Supplies Are Tainted Following River Spill. ( Albuquerque Journal)

New Fires At Chinese Port Where Chemical Explosion Killed Dozens. ( AP)

Thailand Holds Multi-Religious Services Honoring Bombing Victims. ( Bangkok Post)

Report: U.S. Asks Australia To Join Anti-ISIS Bombing Effort In Syria. ( Guardian)

New Zealand Ends Bird Cull After Endangered Birds Killed. ( New Zealand Herald)

Pig Flies Out Of Colorado Trailer; Safely Recaptured. ( Denver Channel)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.