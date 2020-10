Cat Isn't A Fan Of Bathtime

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Have you ever felt like your cat was trying to say something? Well, how about this one?

(SOUNDBITE OF YOUTUBE VIDEO)

CAT: (Meowing).

GREENE: That is a very wet cat from Maine, and it sure sounds like she is saying, no more during a bath. The cat's owner uploaded this video to YouTube.

(SOUNDBITE OF YOUTUBE VIDEO)

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: Just a little bit more.

CAT: (Meowing).

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: Little bit.

CAT: (Meowing).

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: No more.

CAT: (Meowing).

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: (Laughter).

Quoth the kitty, nevermore. It's MORNING EDITION.