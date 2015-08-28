© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Austria Migrant Deaths; Justice Department Sued Over Fake News

By Korva Coleman
Published August 28, 2015 at 7:49 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Number Of Refugees Found Dead In Austrian Truck Rises To 71.

-- Department Of Justice Sued For Fake News Story.

And here are more early headlines:

Tropical Storm Erika Passes By Puerto Rico. ()

Former President Bush Visits New Orleans On Katrina Anniversary. ( NOLA)

Student Shot To Death At Savannah State University. ( Savannah State)

Thailand Issues Warrant For Suspect In Second Bombing. ( Reuters)

Hawaii Closes 2nd Beach After Sewage Spill. ( KITV-TV)

Colombia, Venezuela Recall Ambassadors Over Border Dispute. ( Deutsche Welle)

Goodyear Transitioning From Iconic Blimp To New Dirigible. ( Crain News Service)

Survivor Of "Great Escape" From Nazi Camp Dies In Australia. ( ABC Online)

Rock On: Final Round Of World Air Guitar Championship In Finland. ( AP)

