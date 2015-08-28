Top Stories: Austria Migrant Deaths; Justice Department Sued Over Fake News
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Number Of Refugees Found Dead In Austrian Truck Rises To 71.
-- Department Of Justice Sued For Fake News Story.
And here are more early headlines:
Tropical Storm Erika Passes By Puerto Rico. ()
Former President Bush Visits New Orleans On Katrina Anniversary. ( NOLA)
Student Shot To Death At Savannah State University. ( Savannah State)
Thailand Issues Warrant For Suspect In Second Bombing. ( Reuters)
Hawaii Closes 2nd Beach After Sewage Spill. ( KITV-TV)
Colombia, Venezuela Recall Ambassadors Over Border Dispute. ( Deutsche Welle)
Goodyear Transitioning From Iconic Blimp To New Dirigible. ( Crain News Service)
Survivor Of "Great Escape" From Nazi Camp Dies In Australia. ( ABC Online)
Rock On: Final Round Of World Air Guitar Championship In Finland. ( AP)
