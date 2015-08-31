Selfie Leads To Car Crash, Police Say

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It would be easy to laugh at Jordan Toner of Maine. But we'd be laughing at ourselves. He's a symbol of our time. Mr. Toner was driving with 7 passengers, which was so excellent the driver tried to capture the moment with a selfie. He was leaning over to get everyone in the shot when his car struck a tree. Several people had non-life-threatening injuries and the photo in news stories is not the selfie, but an image of the car's crumpled front end. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.