© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Selfie Leads To Car Crash, Police Say

Published August 31, 2015 at 6:53 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It would be easy to laugh at Jordan Toner of Maine. But we'd be laughing at ourselves. He's a symbol of our time. Mr. Toner was driving with 7 passengers, which was so excellent the driver tried to capture the moment with a selfie. He was leaning over to get everyone in the shot when his car struck a tree. Several people had non-life-threatening injuries and the photo in news stories is not the selfie, but an image of the car's crumpled front end. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition