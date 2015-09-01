© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Hungary Blocks Migrants At Rail Station; More Clinton Emails

By Korva Coleman
Published September 1, 2015 at 7:40 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hungary Closes Budapest Train Station To Migrants Traveling To Western Europe.

-- 10 Highlights From The 7,000 Pages Of Released Clinton Emails.

And here are more early headlines:

U.N. Satellite Images Show Destruction Of Ancient Syrian Temple. ( New York Times)

Thailand Arrests Alleged Bangkok Bomber. ( VOA)

2nd Person Dies From Ukrainian Parliament Protest. ( BBC)

Hurricane Center Tracks 3 Named Storms And A Tropical Depression. ()

Legionnaires' Disease Kills 4, Sickens 25 At Illinois Vets Home. ( Chicago Tribune)

Fourteen Officers, Inmates Hurt In Baltimore Jail Fight. ( Baltimore Sun)

Final 4 Designs Picked For New Zealand's New Flag. ( NZTV)

Phoenix Monsoon Traps Motorists In Flash Flooding, Cuts Power. ( AzCentral)

Scientists Find Fossil Of Giant Sea Scorpion, About 460 Million Years Old. ( Newsweek)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman