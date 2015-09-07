Top Stories: Migrants In The E.U.; Kentucky Clerk Still Jailed
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Germany, France Announce Plans To Welcome Thousands Of Migrants.
-- Jailed Kentucky County Clerk Appeals Contempt Ruling.
And here are more early headlines:
North, South Korea Hold Talks On Possible Family Reunions. ( VOA)
Runoff Expected In Guatemalan Presidential Election, Comedian Leads In Votes. ( Wall Street Journal)
Palestinian Mother Dies From Arson Attack That Killed Husband, Child. ( CNN)
Cucumbers Recalled After Dozens Fall Ill In 27 States With Salmonella. ( UPI)
Indianapolis Zoo Cheetah Briefly Escapes Its Exhibit. ( IndyStar)
