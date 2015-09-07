© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Migrants In The E.U.; Kentucky Clerk Still Jailed

By Korva Coleman
Published September 7, 2015 at 10:19 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Germany, France Announce Plans To Welcome Thousands Of Migrants.

-- Jailed Kentucky County Clerk Appeals Contempt Ruling.

And here are more early headlines:

North, South Korea Hold Talks On Possible Family Reunions. ( VOA)

Runoff Expected In Guatemalan Presidential Election, Comedian Leads In Votes. ( Wall Street Journal)

Palestinian Mother Dies From Arson Attack That Killed Husband, Child. ( CNN)

Cucumbers Recalled After Dozens Fall Ill In 27 States With Salmonella. ( UPI)

Indianapolis Zoo Cheetah Briefly Escapes Its Exhibit. ( IndyStar)

