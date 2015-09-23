Top Stories: China's President In U.S.; Yogi Berra Dies

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Baseball Legend Yogi Berra Dies At 90.

-- In U.S. Visit, China's President Talks Hemingway And Rum.

-- Egyptian Leader Pardons Al Jazeera Journalist In Long-Running Case.

And here are more early headlines:

Traffic Cut Off Between Croatia, Serbia Over Migrants' Movements. ( Reuters)

Volkswagen Facing New Emission Probes, Including By New York State. ( New York Times)

Burkina Faso Coup Leaders Reportedly Sign Truce. ( BBC)

Los Angeles To Call For Emergency Plan, Funding For Homeless. ( AP)

VIDEO: Kosovo Lawmakers Throw Eggs At Prime Minister. ( ABC Online)

New Scottish Thesaurus Lists 421 Words For Snow. ( Guardian)

