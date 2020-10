NASA: Strong Evidence That Liquid Water Flows On Mars

Planetary scientists have announced that there is evidence that liquid salt water flows on present-day Mars. The discovery was made by looking at images captured by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. Jim Green, director of the Planetary Science Division at NASA, discusses the findings with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.



[Youtube]

Guest

Jim Green, director of the Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters.

