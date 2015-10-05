Santa Claus Launches Election Write-In Campaign

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Hey, it's not even Halloween, and we're already hearing about Santa Claus, but there is news. The North Pole City Council holds elections tomorrow - North Pole, AK. And the legally-named Santa Claus has launched a write-in campaign. Mr. Claus has a 100-percent chance of winning because he's one of two contenders for two seats. All he needs is for voters to write in his famous name, which might just secure them a spot on the nice list. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.