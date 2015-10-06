© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mayor Of One South Carolina City Describes 'Chaos' After Floods

Published October 6, 2015 at 1:05 PM EDT
Residents of Summerville, S.C., survey storm damage in their neighborhood. (Mic Smith/AP)
Residents of Summerville, S.C., survey storm damage in their neighborhood. (Mic Smith/AP)

The city of Forest Acres, South Carolina, was hit hard by flooding over the weekend and after dams that breached yesterday.

Mayor Frank Brunson says some homes and businesses had up to 8 feet of water in them, and some people lost both their cars and their jobs.

He tells Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti it will likely take years to rebuild.

Guest

  • Frank Brunson, mayor of Forest Acres, South Carolina.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.