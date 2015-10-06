Mayor Of One South Carolina City Describes 'Chaos' After Floods

The city of Forest Acres, South Carolina, was hit hard by flooding over the weekend and after dams that breached yesterday.

Mayor Frank Brunson says some homes and businesses had up to 8 feet of water in them, and some people lost both their cars and their jobs.

He tells Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti it will likely take years to rebuild.

Guest

Frank Brunson, mayor of Forest Acres, South Carolina.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.