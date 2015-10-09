© 2020 WFAE
University Of Connecticut Gets In On New Food Trend: Crickets

Published October 9, 2015 at 6:56 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. The farm-to-table movement now includes some tiny sources of protein. Insects and crickets have caught on at the University of Connecticut. The Daily Campus reports a food truck sells two or three containers a day of whole, roasted crickets. Not exactly a rush, but at 99 cents, they make a, quote, "organic, earth-friendly snack, or better, taco topping." I myself have had them on guacamole. And I can report, not bad, crunchy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition