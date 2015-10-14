Top Stories: Democratic Presidential Debate; Israeli Palestinian Violence
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Israel Deploys Troops To Cities To Help Quell Attacks.
-- 5 Hits And 5 Misses From The Democratic Debate.
-- Finalists Unveiled For This Year's National Book Awards.
And here are more early headlines:
Gag Order Imposed In Freddie Gray Slaying Case In Baltimore. ( USA Today)
Wyoming Wildfire Destroys 12 Homes; Residents Now Returning. ( Casper Star-Tribune)
Civil Rights Group Oppose New MLK Memorial In Georgia. ( AP)
Japan To Restart 2nd Nuclear Reactor This Week. ( Reuters)
UN Officer Says Few Women Included In Peace Negotiations. ( Guardian)
Peace Corps Sees Surge In Applications. ( Washington Post)
Chicago Cubs Advance To National League Championship. ( WMAQ)
