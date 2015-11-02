Top Stories: Royals Win World Series; Identifying Russian Plane Crash Victims
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- With Cause Of Plane Crash Still Unknown, Russians Begin Identifying Remains.
-- Kansas City Royals Win World Series For First Time In 30 Years.
-- Republican Campaigns Plan To Take Greater Control Over Debate Formats.
And here are more early headlines:
Episcopal Church Installs African-American As Leader. ( Washington Post)
Ryan Won't Work With Obama On Immigration. ( Wall Street Journal)
International Space Station Has 15th Anniversary Of Humans Aboard. ( Telegraph)
Strange Gash Opens In Earth In Wyoming. ( Newsweek)
Rare Earthquakes Shake Phoenix On Sunday. ( AZ Central)
