Top Stories: Royals Win World Series; Identifying Russian Plane Crash Victims

By Korva Coleman
Published November 2, 2015 at 8:15 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- With Cause Of Plane Crash Still Unknown, Russians Begin Identifying Remains.

-- Kansas City Royals Win World Series For First Time In 30 Years.

-- Republican Campaigns Plan To Take Greater Control Over Debate Formats.

And here are more early headlines:

Episcopal Church Installs African-American As Leader. ( Washington Post)

Ryan Won't Work With Obama On Immigration. ( Wall Street Journal)

International Space Station Has 15th Anniversary Of Humans Aboard. ( Telegraph)

Strange Gash Opens In Earth In Wyoming. ( Newsweek)

Rare Earthquakes Shake Phoenix On Sunday. ( AZ Central)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
Korva Coleman