Sales of electronic cigarettes have been falling in recent months, as the industry deals with inventory issues, increasing safety concerns and some new state laws targeting e-cigs.

CNN’s Maggie Lake speaks with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about what’s happening to the e-cig industry and what this means for big tobacco.

Guest

Maggie Lake, business anchor and correspondent for CNN International. She tweets @maggielake.

