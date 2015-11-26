Terminally Ill Houston Teen Will Get Her Dying Wish

Qirat Chappra, a terminally ill 18-year-old who has spent most of her life at a children’s hospital in Houston, will be granted what she calls her dying wish.

Chappra has not seen her parents, who live in Pakistan, for 13 years. They have been repeatedly denied travel visas, but after a social media campaign and some help from a congressman, their visas have been approved. The parents could be in the United States as early as next week.

