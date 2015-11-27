Books To Give As Gifts This Year
If you’re looking to give a book to a friend or family member this holiday, check out these recommendations from NPR Books editor Petra Mayer. Tops on her list this year are “ My Kitchen Year” by Ruth Reichl, Elena Ferrante’s “ The Story of the Lost Child” and Petra’s personal favorite, Naomi Novik’s “ Uprooted.”
Petra Mayer’s Book Gift Suggestions
- Elena Ferrante, “The Story of the Lost Child” (the last in the Neapolitan Novels)
- Lauren Groff, “Fates & Furies“
- Mat Johnson, “Loving Day”
- Kelly Link, “Get in Trouble”
- Ruth Reichl, “My Kitchen Year” and “Tender at the Bone”
- Anna Lyndsey, “Girl in the Dark”
- Naomi Novik, “Uprooted”
- Ken Liu, “The Grace of Kings”
- Jo Walton, “The Just City”
- Noelle Stevenson, “Nimona”
Honorable mentions:
- David Jaher, “The Witch of Lime Street”
- Etgar Keret, “The Seven Good Years”
- Helen Macdonald, “H is for Hawk”
- Ann Leckie, “Ancillary Mercy”
- Petra Mayer, an editor at NPR Books. She tweets @Petramatic.
