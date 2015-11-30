Top Stories: World Climate Summit Opens; Turkey Firm On Russian Jet

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Turkey Says It Will Not Apologize For Downing Of Russian Jet.

-- 147 World Leaders Gather In Paris For U.N. Climate Conference.

-- Why Negotiators At Paris Climate Talks Are Tossing Kyoto Model.



And here are more early headlines:

Suspect In Colorado Planned Parenthood Shooting To Appear In Court. ( AP)

Obama Visits Bataclan Theater, One Site Of Paris Attacks. ( CNN)

U.S. Embassy In Afghanistan Warns Of Attack Threat In Kabul. ( U.S. Embassy, Kabul)

First Officer Trial Begins Today In Freddie Gray Slaying. ( Baltimore Sun)

Heavy Snow, Ice To Pile Up In Central U.S. Wintry Storm. ( NBC)

Pope Francis In Africa Calls For Peace Between Christians And Muslims. ( Reuters)

2 Israelis Convicted In Burning Death Of Palestinian. ( Telegraph)

China Issues Alert For Very Dangerous Smog. ( Phys.Org)

It's Cyber Monday, A Huge Event For Online Retailers. ( L.A. Times)

