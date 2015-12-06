© 2020 WFAE
WATCH: President Obama Addresses The Country

By Eyder Peralta
Published December 6, 2015 at 7:49 PM EST

In a prime-time speech from the Oval Office, President Obama is scheduled to address the threat of terrorism facing the United States.

Obama will update the country on the investigation into the mass shooting in San Bernardino and also talk about the United States' war against the Islamic State.

Obama is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET. This live event has concluded. The video is archived below, via the White House:

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
