Divers Search Lake For Evidence In San Bernardino Shooting

Divers are searching a San Bernardino lake for any evidence that may be relevant to the investigation into the Dec. 2 shooting rampage that left 14 people dead, the FBI says.

David Bowdich of the FBI's Los Angeles office would not say what they were searching for, but said that they had information that the shooters, Syed Farook and his wife Tashfeen Malik, had been in the area on the day of the attack.

"The reason we're here searching this lake today is we did have a lead that indicated that the subjects came into this area. We have now put a dive team into that lake a logical part of covering that lead," Bowdich said.

He said the search could take days to complete.

Bowdich also said the number of those injured in the attack increased from 21 to 22 people, because one of the victims didn't realize she was hurt and has since checked into the hospital.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.