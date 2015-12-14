Bill Cosby Sues Women Who Accused Him Of Sexual Misconduct

Bill Cosby went on the offensive against seven of the women who have accused him of sexually molesting them. He says they are lying about him for financial gain.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the comedian is taking aim at a group of women who accused him, then sued him for defamation because of his attorneys' statements:

"The countersuit is the latest salvo in a legal battle that has been brewing in Springfield, Mass., since last year. The women - accusers Tamara Green, Therese Serignese, Linda Traitz, Louisa Moritz, Barbara Bowman, Joan Tarshis and Angela Leslie - sued Cosby in December 2014 claiming he defamed them in public statements released by his attorneys denying their allegations."

NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports for NPR's Newscast unit:

"Bill Cosby ... says the women's accusations against him are "malicious, opportunistic, false and defamatory." He's asking for financial damages for what he claims are campaigns to assassinate his character. This countersuit comes after Cosby tried unsuccessfully to get [the] federal judge in Massachusetts to throw out their suit against him."

More than 50 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault or misconduct.

Mandalit adds Cosby's deposition in yet another case, filed by accuser Judy Huth, could become public later this month.

