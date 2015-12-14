Top Stories: Egypt Sees No Terror In Russian Jet Crash; Shell Job Cuts

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Egypt Says Investigators Found No Sign Of 'Terrorist Act' In Russian Plane Crash.

-- Shell Plans To Cut 2,800 Jobs After It Takes Over BG Group.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Heads For Pentagon Today, Will Receive ISIS Briefing. ( The Hill)

Western Storms Moving East, Hazardous Conditions Predicted. ()

Closing Arguments Today For Baltimore Officer Charged In Gray Death. ( CNN)

World Climate Deal Took Years Of Preparation. ( New York Times)

Rwanda Genocide Tribunal Concludes Its Work. ( BBC)

Typhoon Continues To Pound Philippines. ( AccuWeather)

NHL's Montreal Canadiens Can't Sing, Do It Anyway With "Let It Go". ( Canadiens)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.