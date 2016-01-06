Griffey Jr., Piazza Headed For Baseball's Hall Of Fame

There will be two new members of the Baseball Hall of Fame. Outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. and catcher Mike Piazza are being awarded the sport's highest individual honor.

"Junior," who hit 630 home runs, had one of the game's sweetest hitting strokes, and his energy and enthusiasm for the game earned him the nickname "the Kid." He is the son of slugger Ken Griffey Sr.

Griffey Jr. played in 13 All-Star games over his 22-year career with the Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox. His election was nearly unanimous; he was selected on 99.3 percent of the ballots cast.

Brad Penner / AP Former New York Met Mike Piazza celebrates last year after throwing out the first pitch in Game 3 of the World Series. He's been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

He's joined by slugger Mike Piazza, a 12-time All-Star who may have been the best-hitting catcher the game has ever seen. He hit better than .300 for nine consecutive seasons and slugged 427 home runs. Piazza was selected by 83 percent of Hall of Fame voters.

Players are selected by members of the Baseball Writers Association of America. Griffey was elected in his first appearance on the ballot. Piazza made it on his fourth-time chance.

Piazza and Griffey will be officially inducted into the Hall in Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 24.

