French Restaurants Now Required To Offer Doggy Bags

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. The French have long turned up their noses at the American custom of taking home food after eating out. But as of January 1, a new law requires restaurants there serving more than 150 meals a day to reduce food waste. And French restaurantgoers are seeing something appear at their tables they've never seen before - le doggie bag. So far, few French diners are saying oui. But for all those willing to walk out with leftovers, bon appétit. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.