Hartford Symphony Plans To Close If Musicians Don't Agree To Concessions

A contentious labor dispute between the Hartford Symphony Orchestra and its musicians has reached a breaking point. Symphony management say the orchestra is running out of cash and will have no choice but to close its doors – for good – by the end of the week, unless musicians agree to substantial concessions.

Despite the looming deadline, neither side seems willing to budge on the terms of a new contract. Ray Hardman from Here & Now contributor WNPR in Hartford reports.

Ray Hardman, host and reporter at WNPR in Hartford, Connecticut. He tweets @RayHardmanWNPR.

