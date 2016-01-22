Top Stories: North Korea Detains U.S. Student; Deadly Somali Attack
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- North Korea Claims It Has U.S. Student In Custody.
-- Militants Kill At Least 17 In Attack On Somali Beachfront Restaurant.
And here are more early headlines:
Armed Militant Leader In Oregon Meets With FBI. ( Seattle Times)
Five Turkish Students Injured When Explosive Thrown At School. ( AP)
French Official Warns Migrants Could Break The European Union.
(Telegraph)
Marine Corps Declares Dead 12 Marines Missing Off Hawaii. ( KITV-TV)
Ex-Iranian Prisoner Hekmati Flies Home To Flint, Michigan. ( Detroit Free Press)
Asian Stock Markets Jump; Investors Hope For Stimulus. ( CNBC)
Largest Prime Number Discovered, And It's 22 Million Digits Long. ( CBS)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.