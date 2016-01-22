© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: North Korea Detains U.S. Student; Deadly Somali Attack

By Korva Coleman
Published January 22, 2016 at 7:32 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- North Korea Claims It Has U.S. Student In Custody.

-- Militants Kill At Least 17 In Attack On Somali Beachfront Restaurant.

And here are more early headlines:

Armed Militant Leader In Oregon Meets With FBI. ( Seattle Times)

Five Turkish Students Injured When Explosive Thrown At School. ( AP)

French Official Warns Migrants Could Break The European Union. (Telegraph)
 Marine Corps Declares Dead 12 Marines Missing Off Hawaii. ( KITV-TV)

Ex-Iranian Prisoner Hekmati Flies Home To Flint, Michigan. ( Detroit Free Press)

Asian Stock Markets Jump; Investors Hope For Stimulus. ( CNBC)

Largest Prime Number Discovered, And It's 22 Million Digits Long. ( CBS)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman